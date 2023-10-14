Grovetown Police searching for missing juvenile

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department needs your help finding a runaway, juvenile.

Police say 14-year-old Heaven Herrington is approximately 5′3, 290 pounds, and was last seen on 5th Street in Grovetown at approximately 4 p.m., Friday, October 13.

If you have any information as to where Herrington may be, call Grovetown Police at 706-863-1212.

Callers can remain anonymous.

