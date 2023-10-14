Evans Knights suffers first region loss against Effingham County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Good teams find ways to win games they’re not supposed to, especially when those games are teams that are the real deal.

We caught up with the Evans Knights ahead of their massive matchup against Effingham County to find out why they think they have what it takes to make the playoffs.

The Knights non-region schedule wasn’t easy, but that was intentional.

“We told them, ‘This is gonna be a tough gauntlet for you to get you ready.’ So, they understood that, and they accepted the challenge every week,” said Barrett Davis, Evans head coach.

Week to week, Davis says his guys didn’t back down.

“Our kids are resilient, you know, kids are resilient, and they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do as a team culture,” said Davis.

It’s a team culture based on being a band of brothers.

“When you can get a team that is player-led and not coach-led, that’s when you can treat achieve great heights but at the end of the day, win or lose our kids have done everything we’ve asked them to and then you can live with that and go to sleep at night being happy doing those things,” he said.

They’re rallying behind one word: D.A.T.E. For the Knights they have a different meaning for it.

“Discipline, attitude, toughness, and effort,” said Davis.

It’s four words that are meant to go beyond the field.

“We don’t do any extra stuff. We’re not a flashy team, you know. In some years, you can have those things and some kids are about that and it helps them feel better, but we’re not about spoon-feeding kids anything. The truth is that’s what they need to hear. That’s what’s going to prepare them to be an adult. We don’t have all these flashy players,” he said.

Things did not go according to plan for Evans Friday 42 to 10.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.