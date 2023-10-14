Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

See how to safely view the solar eclipse Saturday. Dry, cool weather returns Sunday into next week.
10/14/2023 Saturday AM Weather Update
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be beautiful with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s and and afternoon highs in the upper 60s, which is about 12 degrees cooler than average. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day. While not as windy as Saturday, Sunday will be fairly breezy with winds from the west to northwest between 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower is possible late Sunday night as a trough swings through the region. The timing of rain looking to be around 11 pm Sunday to Midnight Monday.

Next week we will see a big temperature drop. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will only reach the 60s. Time to break out your fall wardrobe!

Sunny and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system arrives on Friday. Keep it here for updates.

