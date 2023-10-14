Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clouds will linger through midday Saturday, as the area of low pressure that brought rain to the CSRA overnight moves away to the northeast. A cold front will pass through Saturday afternoon bringing breezy, and eventually cooler, conditions Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Highs Saturday will be seasonably warm in the upper 70s to near 80 with gusty winds from the west between 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph possible. Skies will clear for the afternoon, so conditions should be pretty conducive to view Saturday’s annular solar eclipse. IMPORTANT: THE ECLIPSE SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED WITH THE NAKED EYE, OR EVEN SUNGLASSES, AS THIS CAN CAUSE PERMANENT DAMAGE TO YOUR EYES!!! If you have the special glasses with a solar filter, you will be able to see a partial solar eclipse Saturday here in the CSRA between 11:48 am - 2:48 pm with the best view of the eclipse at 1:27 pm.

Solar Eclipse (WRDW)

Sunday will be beautiful with morning lows in the lower to middle 50s and and afternoon highs in the upper 60s, which is about 12 degrees cooler than average. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the day. While not as windy as Saturday, Sunday will be fairly breezy with winds from the west to northwest between 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower is possible late Sunday as a trough swings through the region.

Next week we will see a big temperature drop. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will only reach the 60s. Sunny and dry weather can be expected until the next storm system arrives on Friday. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.