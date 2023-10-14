Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta school allows students to play games in the classroom

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School is joining dozens of other schools across Georgia in the Esports industry.

Kids are playing games in the classroom.

We stopped by the Richmond County Cyber Academy to see how games are sending students to college.

MORE | Top 10 rides at the Georgia-Carolina State Fair in Augusta

“The students have to be really good at the games to get the scholarship, and the school would have to accept the college. So, we visited Georgia State University, and they are one of the ones to accept the scholarship,” said Don Welch, cyber security instructor & teacher.

The students compete throughout the year. Last year was the school’s first year competing.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Open mic exposes deputies having sex on duty
Family is trying to recover after losing everything in a fire in July
‘Doesn’t seem like reality’: Family mourns loss of their mother
Operation No Loyalty
‘I was in shock’: Size of fentanyl bust surprises even deputies
GSP cruiser
79-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in McDuffie County
Vehicle wanted for questioning only involving Augusta fatal hit and run
Driver in custody in connection with Augusta fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Augusta school allows students to play games in the classroom
Fort Gordon renaming
Fort Gordon gets ready for renaming with new signs