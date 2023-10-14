Submit Photos/Videos
Annular Solar Eclipse seen across the CSRA

Grovetown
Grovetown(Amerria Barrios)
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Partly cloudy sky conditions made for an obstructed view of Saturday’s eclipse but a few lucky spots across the CSRA caught a glimpse of this phenomenon.

This eclipse was not a “total eclipse” like what we saw back in 2017 but instead is nicknamed “Ring of Fire” due to the moon not fully covering the sun and leaving a “ring” around the edge.

The actual path of the eclipse went through the states of Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, and Oregon. This is what led the CSRA to only see 47% of the eclipse.

The CSRA viewing times were between 11:48 am - 2:48 pm with the best view of the eclipse at 1:27 pm.

Below is an estimate of what the maximum view of the eclipse would look like.

Below is a gallery of viewer photos from across the CSRA of the eclipse.

The next eclipse will occur on April 8th, 2024.

