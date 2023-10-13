Submit Photos/Videos
Your pet could be the next clean water ambassador for Columbia County

Columbia County Stormwater Division
Columbia County Stormwater Division(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this week, we told you that Columbia County Stormwater is working to spread the word about clean water to kids through its reading challenge.

Now, your 4-legged friend could be the next canine clean water ambassador at one of its dog-friendly parks, like Evans Towne Center.

It’s all in an effort to get people to pick up after their pets so it doesn’t end up in storm drains or creeks.

“It can be difficult. It’s not something we necessarily like doing but if we can educate people about the amount of bacteria that’s going into our waterways, then hopefully, we can inspire them to be part of the solution,” said Rachel Osborne, environmental project specialist.

The deadline to enter is Sunday.

There are three categories: sports fans, outdoor enthusiasts, and water warriors.

To enter, visit the Columbia County’s website.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

