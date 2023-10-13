You can shred old documents at this Evans event

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you have any old documents or hard drives you need to dispose of safely?

On Saturday, there is a free shredding event held in Evans.

Confident Life Wealth Management and Summerville Tax and Accounting LLC are holding the event, where you can enjoy a cup of coffee while a mobile shredding truck destroys your old documents and important information.

It’ll be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in North Belair Square.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.