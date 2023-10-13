Week 9 of Under the Lights kicks off on Thursday night

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Week nine of the high school football season kicked off on Thursday night, with four of our big South Carolina schools taking the field.

In Class 4A Region 4, Midland Valley traveled to Aiken and stung the Hornets, 56 to 18. With this win, the Mustangs remain undefeated, improving to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. While the Hornets drop to 0-8 on the year.

South Aiken was in action as well, at home against the Airport Eagles. The Thoroughbreds created a no-fly zone for the Eagles, running away with the victory 38-15. That was South Aiken’s second win of the season and their first against a region opponent.

In Class 2A Region 3, the Strom Thurmond Rebels took care of business, against the Pelion Panthers for their third win in a row, 43-7. The Rebels are now sitting at 6-2 overall, and 3-0 in region play, setting up a huge matchup against Silver Bluff next week.

