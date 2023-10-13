Visually impaired veterans learn about services, options

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta Healthcare System was spreading awareness about helping visually impaired people during an educational safety event on Friday.

During White Cane Safety Day at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center downtown, attendees were able to learn about services helping people who are blind or impaired.

Activities included living skills and visual skills demonstrations.

“What we are doing is promoting awareness allowing us to show what veterans can do with the white cane, promoting the independence of their achievements,” said Kimberly Hitt, supervisor of the Augusta Blind Rehabilitation Center.

She said the goal on Friday was to bring awareness to the veteran population, allowing them to see the resources that are available.

“We provide services through inpatient, outpatient and also through telehealth,” Hitt said. “We have an assistive technology hub that will provide rural care to veterans and be one-on-one with a provider and provide blind rehab services in their homes.”

She said it’s important for veterans to have access to care and be able to know they are not alone with their disability.

“If they have a visual impairment, they can come to us and see all of the services that are provided through organizations as well as the services that we provide at the VA,” Hitt said.

