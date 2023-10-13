Submit Photos/Videos
VA hosts educational event to help visually impaired people

Charlie Norwood downtown location
Charlie Norwood downtown location(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta Healthcare System is spreading awareness about helping visually impaired people during an educational safety event on Friday.

During White Cane Safety Day, attendees can learn about demonstrations of services helping people who are blind or impaired.

MORE | PaceDay ready to roll in an effort to raise cancer-fighting funds

Some activities include living skills and visual skills demonstrations.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown campus in Augusta.

