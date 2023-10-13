VA hosts educational event to help visually impaired people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta Healthcare System is spreading awareness about helping visually impaired people during an educational safety event on Friday.

During White Cane Safety Day, attendees can learn about demonstrations of services helping people who are blind or impaired.

Some activities include living skills and visual skills demonstrations.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown campus in Augusta.

