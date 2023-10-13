‘They’re monsters’: Grovetown native shares story of attacks in Israel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right now 1.1 million people living in Northern Gaza have been warned to start evacuating their homes.

The crisis in Gaza is getting worse. More than 1,800 people have been killed and thousands of others are running out of food and supplies.

A former Grovetown native who calls Tel Aviv, Israel home says it’s beyond what you can imagine.

Everything changed in the blink of an eye.

“One night, we’re having dinner with friends. The next night, my husband is packing for war,” said India Naftali.

Naftali says plans for her six-month excursion to Israel for her internship in 2020 never included a three-year stay- covid closing the border, a marriage, and a war.

“I never thought I would live to see something like this happen in my lifetime,” said Naftali.

She says she’s spent the last six days running from a piercing sound of fear.

It’s Israeli sirens in Tel Aviv, signaling danger is in the air.

“When there are rockets detected in the air, depending on where they determine the rockets are headed towards, sirens go off. As soon as you hear a siren goes off, you head straight to the bomb shelter,” said Naftali.

She says Israel is the size of New Jersey. It’s a place where she feels peace and connected to her Jewish heritage. But right now, it’s anything but peaceful.

“When the terrorists are attacking, they just burn the home down. You can see corpses that have been burnt to a crisp, even children. They’re monsters, with machine guns running through the city,” she said.

While others shelter in place, praying, to see another day.

“People are not going out. All I can see in the streets are just ambulances. I can see some of the highways from my house. I can see ambulances going back and forth. But people are really just trying to stay in, because if the rocket siren goes off, when you’re in your car driving, you don’t really have a shelter, you just pull over, drop to the ground, and just cover your head and hope for the best,” said Naftali.

Naftali continues to pray that America isn’t the terrorist’s next target.

“We’ve seen 9/11. We don’t need to see this happen again. I think Americans should be aware that America is intended to be next,” she said.

Right now, they say the best way you can help is through prayer and donations. You can send those to the Jewish National Fund.

