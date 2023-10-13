These new foods have come to the Augusta state fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When the Georgia-Carolina State Fair opens Friday afternoon in Augusta , a menu of new fair foods will be ready for guests to explore.

The options include traditional carnival classics that have gone through a 2023 midway makeover.

A staple of carnival cuisine has gone through a spicy reinvention. Candy apples rolled in the Mexican seasoning Tajín have become a carnival “must eat.” Tajín is a simple seasoning mix consisting of dried and ground red chilies, sea salt and dehydrated lime juice. It’s been commonly used as a seasoning for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Tajin candy apple (Contributed)

“Even if you don’t like candy apples, the mix of sweet and sour creates a unique flavor,” said Marty Biniasz, manager of marketing for the Strates Shows, the fair’s midway provider. “It is not overly spicy but packs a punch of flavor. Personally, the taste of lime stands out when taking your first bite into a fresh apple covered in the sweet, candy shell.”

In 2023, third-generation carnival concessioners Doug and Lori Dills are bringing Tajín candy apples to Strates Shows for the first time.

Another fair food that has gone through a 2023 midway makeover is the time-honored corn dog.

Concessioner Steve Ianni is featuring “Korean corn dogs.” The process involves an all-beef hot dog and mozzarella cheese that is dipped in batter, fried, and then rolled in a choice of toppings. Toppings include Takis Mexican chips, fried potato cubes or Hot Cheeto dust.

“K-Dogs,” as they are known on TikTok and Instagram, were once a popular street treat in post-War South Korea and have been gaining popularity at Strates Shows fairs across the Eastern Seaboard.

Korean corn dogs (WRDW/WAGT)

At Ianni’s stand, you can also try fresh roasted corn on the the cob that is served traditionally with butter or as Mexican street corn layered in cheese, mayo and chill powder.

A traditional Italian pastry will join the ranks of food items that can be battered, dipped in a fryer, and covered with sugar at the fair.

During the start of the 2023 Georgia-Carolina State Fair, restaurateur Pal Fontana will debut the deep-fried cannoli on a stick.

The carnival concoction begins with freshly sourced cannoli pastry shells that are filled with a sweet, ricotta-based creamy filling. The filling is based on a Fontana recipe that has been made and enjoyed for generations by his family members. Once filled, a stick is added, and the cannoli are dipped in batter and deep-fried until golden brown. It’s served with a simple covering of confectionary sugar or drizzled with chocolate or caramel syrup.

“The carefully timed deep-frying process keeps the ricotta cream filling cool while the outer shell is hot,” Fontana said. “You get the best of both the traditional cannoli lusciousness with that unmistaken fair flavor of a battered and fried delicacy.”

Fontana has been in the carnival business since 1973 and the show food industry since 1985.

The original Fontana Foods was started in 1945 by his father, Guglielmo, who emigrated from Italy and started a restaurant. A butcher by trade, he gained fame by catering events at the White House.

At the Georgia-Carolina State Fair, this veteran of the carnival industry can be seen overseeing operations of his concession stands with his wife, Gina.

