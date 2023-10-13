Top 10 rides at the Georgia-Carolina State Fair in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With over more than rides, attractions, games and concessions, there are a lot of choices at the Georgia-Carolina State Fair in Augusta .

Gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and noon Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 and anyone 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 returning rides experienced by Georgia-Carolina State Fair fairgoers in 2022, based on individual wristband and FunCard ticket scans:

10. Dumbo’s Flying Elephants

Dumbo’s Flying Elephants (Contributed)

Climb on one of these colorful, friendly elephants and get ready for the thrills of “flying” up and down and round and round. (45-inch minimum, 36-inch minimum with an adult)

9. The Wacky Worm

Wacky Worm (Contributed)

The perfect “first coaster” for young riders. This colorful caterpillar will have all ages laughing with delight as it weaves its way along gentle slopes and a winding track. (42-inch minimum, 36 inches to 42 inches may ride with an adult)

8. Bumper cars

There is no way better to get your traffic jam frustrations out than a ride on this carnival classic. These bumper cars let riders travel over the floor while bumping, dodging, and crashing along the way. (48-inch minimum to drive, 42-inch minimum to ride)

7. The Claw

The Claw (Contributed)

Experience the ultimate sensation of speed, rotation and swing on one ride. As its large arm lifts into the air, those daring enough to ride from one of its suspended seats will get a 360-degree view of the surroundings ... but only if they can keep their eyes open. (48-inch minimum, 77-inch maximum, 220-pound maximum)

6. Sky Flyer

Newly refurbished for 2023. This 98-foot-high vertical swing can be seen “dancing in the sky” above the carnival. As 24 riders slowly rise to the top, the tower begins to rotate and centrifugal force kicks in. The Sky Flyer offers adventure thrills as well as a panoramic view of the midway. Fairgoers on the ground will be sure to have their cameras out to capture the Sky Flyers’ dazzling array of LED lighting. (48-inch minimum, 79-inch maximum)

5. Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion (Tom Wolf | Contributed)

October is the season for scares and screams on this classic midway dark ride perfect for a date. On this spooky mystery journey, you’ll encounter frightening creatures like the “hanging man” and eerie sights like the electric chair. (42-inch minimum, 36 inches to 42 inches may ride with an adult)

4. Rock Star

Shaped like a giant, LED covered guitar, riders will take to the “stage” and experience a thrilling, modern-day magic carpet ride. This performance will have you soaring up and over, around, and down, for a great free-fall experience. (42-inch minimum, 300-pound maximum)

3. Musik Express

Get ready for spinning action as the up-and-down motion of the ride keeps you rocking and rolling (52-inch minimum and age 8, 78-inch maximum)

2. Venetian Double Carousel

Venetian Double Carousel (Contributed)

For over three decades, Strates Shows’ signature merry-go-round has been a memory maker for fairgoers of all ages. This unique two-story, hand-painted carousel is a timeless favorite on the midway and has become one of the “first” midway rides ever enjoyed by thousands of children and their parents. (42-inch minimum unless accompanied by an adult)

1. Giant Wheel

Giant Wheel (Contributed)

Truly the “King of the Midway” at 105 feet in height, the majestic Giant Wheel dominates the fairgrounds and the surrounding community. It comes alive when the sun goes down with a spectacular display of LED lighting and offers a one-of-a-kind view. (48-inch minimum unless accompanied by an adult)

