Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Silver Bluff ready to show opponents they aren’t bluffing

By Will Volk
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
Georgia high school football scores
South Carolina high school football scores

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Silver Bluff is currently riding a four-game winning streak and controlling their own destiny with three games left on their schedule.

We talked with players to see why the Bulldogs have what it takes to win their highly competitive region and why they’re not bluffing.

What a start to the season for Silver Bluff.

The Bulldogs are 6-1, with that only loss coming to still-undefeated Midland Valley.

They already have as many wins this year as all of last year.

MORE | Week 9 of Under the Lights kicks off on Thursday night

What’s behind Silver Bluff’s strong start?

“All the work we put out in the summer and spring, it pays off,” said Daniel Jones, senior running back.

Head Coach De’angelo Bryant said: “Last November when we got put out in the second round, our guys immediately went to work.”

Bryant credits the leadership of his upperclassmen.

“This year, we’re veterans in a lot of areas. We’re stronger, we’re faster, and more than anything our mindset is just in a different place,” said Bryant.

He believes a region championship is winnable.

The Bulldogs are ready to show that Silver Bluff isn’t bluffing. They’re real contenders.

MORE | Coaching relationship runs deep between the Rebels, Tigers

“We talk about playing one play at a time, taking one step at a time, one game at a time, and that’s exactly what we have to do, we can’t look too far ahead,” he said.

A huge showdown with Strom Thurmond is coming up next week, but Bryant says their focus is on this week.

They know hitting the road to face Saluda won’t be easy.

“Very tough football team. They’ll be coached well, they play physical, they have playmakers on their team, so we have to be able to not just match it, but we have to elevate our play and play much better than we did last week,” said Bryant.

Bryant says they’re definitely not overlooking Saluda.

He believes Friday’s game is between two well-coached football teams, and he knows they’ll have to win all three phases of the game.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Open mic exposes deputies having sex on duty
Family is trying to recover after losing everything in a fire in July
‘Doesn’t seem like reality’: Family mourns loss of their mother
GSP cruiser
79-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in McDuffie County
Operation No Loyalty
‘I was in shock’: Size of fentanyl bust surprises even deputies
Vehicle wanted for questioning only involving Augusta fatal hit and run
Driver in custody in connection with Augusta fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

Silver Bluff ready to show opponents they aren’t bluffing
Evans, Effingham County prepare for kickoff
Game of the Week: Harlem vs. ARC
Evans, Effingham County gear up for battle