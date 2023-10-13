Silver Bluff ready to show opponents they aren’t bluffing

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Silver Bluff is currently riding a four-game winning streak and controlling their own destiny with three games left on their schedule.

We talked with players to see why the Bulldogs have what it takes to win their highly competitive region and why they’re not bluffing.

What a start to the season for Silver Bluff.

The Bulldogs are 6-1, with that only loss coming to still-undefeated Midland Valley.

They already have as many wins this year as all of last year.

What’s behind Silver Bluff’s strong start?

“All the work we put out in the summer and spring, it pays off,” said Daniel Jones, senior running back.

Head Coach De’angelo Bryant said: “Last November when we got put out in the second round, our guys immediately went to work.”

Bryant credits the leadership of his upperclassmen.

“This year, we’re veterans in a lot of areas. We’re stronger, we’re faster, and more than anything our mindset is just in a different place,” said Bryant.

He believes a region championship is winnable.

The Bulldogs are ready to show that Silver Bluff isn’t bluffing. They’re real contenders.

“We talk about playing one play at a time, taking one step at a time, one game at a time, and that’s exactly what we have to do, we can’t look too far ahead,” he said.

A huge showdown with Strom Thurmond is coming up next week, but Bryant says their focus is on this week.

They know hitting the road to face Saluda won’t be easy.

“Very tough football team. They’ll be coached well, they play physical, they have playmakers on their team, so we have to be able to not just match it, but we have to elevate our play and play much better than we did last week,” said Bryant.

Bryant says they’re definitely not overlooking Saluda.

He believes Friday’s game is between two well-coached football teams, and he knows they’ll have to win all three phases of the game.

