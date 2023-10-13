Richmond County deputies search for teen missing since March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a 17-year-old last seen in March.

Diamond Edith Johnson was last seen on March 4, on the 2700 block of Castletown Drive in Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson is known to be in the area of Meadowbrook Drive and local hotels, officials say.

She is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

