Old Aiken Hospital plans approved by planning commission

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a Monday night town hall meeting, the Aiken Planning Commission heard from the developer of the Old Aiken Hospital on Tuesday.

Tracey Turner, CEO of Turner Development, went before the planning commission and received approval to rezone the land for more than just office spaces.

The concept plan was also approved. The next step is for the project to go to the Aiken City Council for two readings.

Dozens of people in Aiken made their thoughts heard on Monday.

“Just bringing sexy back to Aiken,” said Turner.

He hopes to bring it back to life by redeveloping the 9.5-acre plot.

Turner is looking to make it a live, work, play complex, bringing life to an area that’s near downtown Aiken.

If all goes to plan, construction could start by the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.