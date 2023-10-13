October brings fall festivities, Halloween fun throughout the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grab your calendar, October is packed with community, seasonal and Halloween events throughout the CSRA.

Halloween

If you have a spooky house in Grovetown, officials want you to enter it in their “Spooktacular Halloween Home” contest.

There’s going to be some horrors at the Haunted House Spooky Spectacular at the Main Exchange Garden Center at Fort Gordon Exchange. There will be some food trucks and truck or treats.

Oct. 13 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Dearing Farmers Market is hosting a trick or treat on Augusta Highway for the final market of the season.

Oct. 13. - 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Savannah River Brewing Co. will be hosting the ultimate Monster Movie Marathon on the big screen! Showing all of the vintage thrillers leading up to the ultimate cult classic, Rocky Horror Picture show. Bring some snacks, and post up as we get into the holiday spirit!

Oct. 13 - 2 to 11 p.m.

Yappy Hour, Trunk or Treat at the SPCA Albrecht Center will have an open dog park, food, music, prizes, adoptions and more! Reserve your trunk-or-treat space.

Oct. 18 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Evans Towne Center Park will host the Spooktacular Trick or Treat Event featuring over 100 candy stations, delicious food vendors, and pet owners are encouraged to bring their furry friends and stop by the pet booth for their chance to win a gift basket from Petco during Bark-O-Ween.

Oct. 19 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the second annual Edgefield County Halloween National Night Out at Bettis Park. Grab your costume, meet your local first responders, watch a K-9 demonstration, and let the kids trunk or treat in a family friendly atmosphere.

Oct. 24 - 6 to 9 p.m.

Head over to SRP Park for a special screening of Haunted Mansion (2023), there will be trick or treating before the film begins.

Oct. 26

Georgia-lina Care Management will host its 4th annual Trunk or Treat for free candy kid, games, family fun and food located at 120 Floyd Avenue, in North Augusta. For more information call 803-426-8071.

Oct. 27 - 5 to 7 p.m.

The Columbia County Halloween Movie Night will show Hotel Transylvania at Gateway Park.

Oct. 27 - 6 p.m.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is having a Halloween Drive Thru at 400 Walton Way.

Oct. 28 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System will host a showing of Wakanda Forever followed by a costume contest! Call 706-722-6275 to register.

Oct. 28 - noon

Augusta Fire Department will host Trunk or Treat a free event open to the public at 3117 Deans Bridge Road.

Oct. 31 5 to 7 p.m.

Fall Festivities

The Georgia-Carolina State Fair is back for the 100th anniversary for the festivities, and the James E. Strates, both started in 1923. This year will mark the 20th year the Orlando-based amusement company has partnered with the Exchange Club of Augusta to bring rides, fair food, livestock shows, games and more!

Oct. 13 through 22 - gates open at 5 p.m.

The Maize at Steed’s Dairy will be open until November 12 and includes hayrides, petting zoos, pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, giant tube slide, zip line, and more!

Oct. 13 - Nov. 12

Evans Beer Festival will be held at The Plaza, tickets are available online.

Oct. 14 - 2 to 5 p.m.

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism department will host the annual Fall Farm Fest at the Aiken County Farmers Market, 115 Williamsburg St. SE. This free family event is a great way to support local farmers and growers by shopping for fantastic fall produce while participating in fall themed activities including a pumpkin decorating contest, touch-a-tractor, and greeting horses from Aiken Equine Rescue.

Children are also invited to participate in the annual pumpkin decorating contest!

Oct. 21 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Augusta GreenJackets, Single A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce that SRP Park will host a new event this fall “Flannel Fest – A 90s Outfield Music Festival.”

The lineup for Flannel Fest is as follows: Black Daze the Ultimate Soundgarden Tribute, Rooster a tribute to Alice in Chains, and Corduroy the Pearl Jam experience.

Oct. 21 - starts at noon

The 37th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will be held in downtown North Augusta on Georgia Avenue.

Oct. 27, 28

The Salvation Army of Augusta will host the annual Fall Festival, a family-friendly event is free and open to the entire community. Join for a day filled with fun activities, free food, and entertainment. Activities trunk or treat, touch a truck, and spectacular performances by the Air Elite Dunkers, who will showcase amazing basketball tricks.

Oct. 28 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6th Annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Triumphant Family Christian Center will have fall festival games, hay rides, petting zoo, bounce houses, cake walks, food and more.

Oct. 29 - 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment

The Disney on Ice performances will take place at the James Brown Arena throughout the weekend.

Oct. 13, 14, 15 - 7 p.m.

The Hit Men: The Ultimate Rock Concert at Miller Theater

Oct. 14 - 7:30 p.m.

The Augusta Library will host Game Day Party, Star Wars Reads edition! Bring your board and videogame skills to have a night of gaming.

Oct. 14 - 11 to 3 p.m.

The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch and the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department presents the 2nd Annual Nature Rocks in Hopelands Gardens. A day of nature crafts, scavenger hunts, and interactive demonstrations by several local organizations. In addition, participants can enjoy Story Time with Mother Goose, face painting, a history walk and learn about the ancient traditions surrounding the labyrinth.

Oct. 15 - 1 to 4 p.m.

The Augusta Library will host Cooking for Wookies a class to learn how to make Star Wars themed party snacks! Registration required. Register online at bit.ly/cookwook or by calling Erin Prentiss at 706-821-2612.

Oct. 17 - 5:30 p.m.

Join Maxwell Library in celebrating Star Wars Reads month with Star Wars Craft Day.

Oct. 28 - 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events with a cause

Augusta Regional Airport is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month by presenting the Sixth Annual Field of Pink Display. The Airport will sell pink flags for $1. 100% of proceeds go directly to the Piedmont Augusta Foundation’s Miracle Mile Walk.

Until Oct. 29

The Salvation Army of Augusta is organizing a donation drive throughout the month of October. The organization will collect donations of candy and diapers. Candy Donations will be used for Trunk or Treat during the Fall Festival. Diaper Donations will be held for families staying at the Center of Hope shelter. With an average of 20 children staying at the shelter each night, diaper donations of all sizes are crucial to providing support to these families. Donations can be dropped off at the Kroc Center or the Center of Hope.

Until Oct. 31

PaceDay 2023 is entirely centered around the Augusta Common including its opening ceremony which will be free to attend and fully open to the public. Everybody is invited to experience the live music and cancer fighting stories during opening ceremony and food trucks will be available on-site. The fully supported fundraising bike rides and finish line festival take place throughout the next day.

Oct. 14, 15 - 5 to 8 p.m.

You can adopt a rubber ducky to race in the Augusta Duck Dash or the Kids Duck Dash for $10, and watch them race down the canal to win prizes. The first-place winner gets $1,500 cash and a family metro membership to the Family YMCA for a year. All of the proceeds go to the Family Y’s Place to Dream program.

Oct. 21

Paint Downtown Augusta at the Miracle Mile Breast Cancer Walk

Oct. 21

Augusta Fire and EMA will host Public Safety Family Day at the Boys and Girls Club located at 624 Chafee Ave, Augusta. In partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Augusta, this event aims to promote community preparedness, resiliency, and mitigation through engaging and interactive educational activities.

The Public Safety Family Day is designed to provide valuable information on public safety in a fun and family-friendly environment. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore Fire and Emergency Management vehicles, participate in fire prevention education and demonstrations, and enjoy a children’s bounce house. In addition to educational activities, food and drinks will be provided for all participants, from sponsors.

Oct. 21 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pink 10K Run/Walk and Health Wellness Expo at Evans Towne Center Park

Oct. 28

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.