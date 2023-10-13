New Publix store coming to Aiken, supermarket chain announces
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken is getting a new Publix supermarket.
The chain has signed a new lease for a store at Silver Bluff Road and Village Green Boulevard, the company announced Friday morning,
The store will be 46,791 square feet and will employ about 140 people.
The opening is projected for 2025.
It joins another store already in Aiken at 250 Eastgate Drive.
The announcement comes amid several expansion plans for supermarkets in the region.
- A new Kroger is taking shape near Dyess, Gordon Highway, with a projecvted ipening next year.
- A new customer-centric chain called FreshTake is opening its first store in Augusta near BoneFish Grill at the site of a former WHole Foods store. It’s set to open in June 2024.
- Aldi is buying Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores in Southern grocery store shakeup.
