New Publix store coming to Aiken, supermarket chain announces

FILE - A sign on the outside of a Publix grocery store is seen in this file photo.
FILE - A sign on the outside of a Publix grocery store is seen in this file photo.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken is getting a new Publix supermarket.

The chain has signed a new lease for a store at Silver Bluff Road and Village Green Boulevard, the company announced Friday morning,

The store will be 46,791 square feet and will employ about 140 people.

The opening is projected for 2025.

It joins another store already in Aiken at 250 Eastgate Drive.

The announcement comes amid several expansion plans for supermarkets in the region.

