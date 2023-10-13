Submit Photos/Videos
New canal bridge construction causes overnight lane closure on I-20

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another night of lane closures started Thursday night I-20 at the state line for a new Augusta Canal Bridge.

It’s the right eastbound lane from Riverwatch Parkway in Georgia to Martintown Road in South Carolina.

Crews are putting more bridge beams in place for the new bridge, but should be wrapping up around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

While crews were working on that yesterday there was an accident that closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near exit 1 as well.

That side was closed for several hours and reopened later in the morning.

