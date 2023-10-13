Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Meet Grovetown mayoral candidate Gary Jones

Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones
Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones(Contributed)
By Sydney Hood
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election season is here. It’s an off year, but there are still big local elections to have on your radar.

One race is for mayor of Grovetown. Incumbent Gary Jones is running for his third term. His challengers are Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

We are talking one-on-one with each candidate between now and Election Day.

“I’m running for a third term to build on what we’ve already established here and that is a level of professionalism and improved image,” Jones said.

Meet the other candidates:

Jones said the image involves several parts: “One of integrity and honesty, one that is helpful and I want to continue to move forward in that area where people can feel like that their government is honest and the government cares about them.”

He says the biggest issue he hears about is traffic.

“The traffic issues, most of them are developed on state routes, so we’re kind of limited on what can be done,” said Jones.

A possible solution could be in the works, according to Jones.

“I think next week, we have one of our first meetings to realign Old Wrightsboro Road, which is the road right out here in front of City Hall with Newmantown Road,” said Jones. “At some point, we’re gonna be looking at realigning that intersection and improving that which will help tremendously with the traffic.”

MORE | Grovetown Municipal Court receives excellence award

Growth in Grovetown is inevitable.

“Another thing people want to see is more sit-down restaurants and things of that nature,” said Jones. “We are proactively seeking those types of people now, but we can’t force somebody to come to the city; it has to be something that they feel like is a good investment.”

He says he is looking at tax incentives to offer.

“We have since been working on getting feedback from the public to what they want to see from our developers, and we think we have gotten something now that will work for everybody.”

Three candidates running for the same office, but the choice is up to you.

Jones said: “So I think my record speaks for itself. If anybody wants to do any research on what all have done, it’s out there to see all I have to do is Google Gary Jones, and they’ll see it.”

Early voting starts Monday and runs until Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Open mic exposes deputies having sex on duty
Family is trying to recover after losing everything in a fire in July
‘Doesn’t seem like reality’: Family mourns loss of their mother
GSP cruiser
79-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in McDuffie County
Operation No Loyalty
‘I was in shock’: Size of fentanyl bust surprises even deputies
Vehicle wanted for questioning only involving Augusta fatal hit and run
Driver in custody in connection with Augusta fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

34th annual People of Parkinson’s Walk
Local retirement community gears up for 34th annual POP Walk
Keyon Dickens, 38.
‘I have a bomb’: New details on threat at Social Security office
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta Healthcare System is spreading awareness about...
Why it's important for visually impaired vets to learn about services
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crashes with semi in Orangeburg County