Meet Grovetown mayoral candidate Gary Jones

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election season is here. It’s an off year, but there are still big local elections to have on your radar.

One race is for mayor of Grovetown. Incumbent Gary Jones is running for his third term. His challengers are Ceretta Smith and Deborah Fisher.

We are talking one-on-one with each candidate between now and Election Day.

“I’m running for a third term to build on what we’ve already established here and that is a level of professionalism and improved image,” Jones said.

Jones said the image involves several parts: “One of integrity and honesty, one that is helpful and I want to continue to move forward in that area where people can feel like that their government is honest and the government cares about them.”

He says the biggest issue he hears about is traffic.

“The traffic issues, most of them are developed on state routes, so we’re kind of limited on what can be done,” said Jones.

A possible solution could be in the works, according to Jones.

“I think next week, we have one of our first meetings to realign Old Wrightsboro Road, which is the road right out here in front of City Hall with Newmantown Road,” said Jones. “At some point, we’re gonna be looking at realigning that intersection and improving that which will help tremendously with the traffic.”

Growth in Grovetown is inevitable.

“Another thing people want to see is more sit-down restaurants and things of that nature,” said Jones. “We are proactively seeking those types of people now, but we can’t force somebody to come to the city; it has to be something that they feel like is a good investment.”

He says he is looking at tax incentives to offer.

“We have since been working on getting feedback from the public to what they want to see from our developers, and we think we have gotten something now that will work for everybody.”

Three candidates running for the same office, but the choice is up to you.

Jones said: “So I think my record speaks for itself. If anybody wants to do any research on what all have done, it’s out there to see all I have to do is Google Gary Jones, and they’ll see it.”

Early voting starts Monday and runs until Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov.

