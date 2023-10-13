Local retirement community gears up for 34th annual POP Walk

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 34th annual People of Parkinson’s Walk will be happening on Friday at Augusta’s First Baptist Church.

Before the walk, people at a local retirement community got to take part in their own festivities.

“We love to show our support for the neighbors in our community that have Parkinson’s that helps to build morale, and just let them know that there is a group of people here who support this,” said Katie Munn, Aegis Therapies.

Residents and caregivers at Brandon Wilde are walking to support and raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

“Most people don’t really know what Parkinson’s is. They think if you have a hand tremor that you might have Parkinson’s, but it’s so much more than that. So, events like this allow folks to be connected and better understand Parkinson’s,” said Logan Banks, Board of Directors CSRA Parkinson’s Support Group.

They don’t just walk for awareness. They walk to raise money for research, respite care, and gym scholarships.

“Research has told us that exercise can be just as effective as taking medication. So, we like to provide both ends of what we now know helps from Parkinson’s treatment,” said Munn.

Brandon Wilde alone raised more than $2,000 for the cause, doubling their original goal.

Banks said: “It’s just so important also to get out and to support causes that we believe in and that they believe in.”

Munn said: “We just want to let them know that we are with them, that we support them and help them to know that they’re not alone in this.”

They’re working to find a cure and treatment for Parkinson’s one step at a time.

The community will have a chance to increase those fundraising efforts at Friday’s People of Parkinson’s Walk.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Augusta. It is free and open to the public.

