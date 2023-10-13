Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘I have a bomb’: New details on threat at Social Security office

Keyon Dickens, 38.
Keyon Dickens, 38.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details after a suspect was taken into custody after a suspicious package was found at the Social Security Administration office on Tuesday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and other officers were called to 115 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway around 11:15 a.m., according to deputies.

Once on scene, deputies were given a description of a man with a red jacket carrying a book bag.

The sheriff’s office identified Keyon Dickens, 38, of Blake Drive, as the suspect.

MORE | CSRA bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl

Deputies saw Dickens walking along the side of the building and ordered him to drop the book bag, the report states.

Officials say Dickens dropped the bag, was detained and walked over to the patrol vehicle.

According to the report from the sheriff’s office, deputies found a white paper towel on Dickens, that had “I have a bomb” written on it.

While the bomb squad responded, deputies say Dickens “requested if he was going to be on the news and that we should loosen his handcuffs so that he looks good for the news.”

MORE | Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

The heavy law enforcement presence led to traffic problems and a request from deputies that drivers avoid the area.

By 1 p.m., the bomb squad had cleared the suspicious package and Dickens was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Because the incident occurred at a federal office, the investigation was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Dickens was released on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Open mic exposes deputies having sex on duty
Family is trying to recover after losing everything in a fire in July
‘Doesn’t seem like reality’: Family mourns loss of their mother
GSP cruiser
79-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in McDuffie County
Operation No Loyalty
‘I was in shock’: Size of fentanyl bust surprises even deputies
Vehicle wanted for questioning only involving Augusta fatal hit and run
Driver in custody in connection with Augusta fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

34th annual People of Parkinson’s Walk
Local retirement community gears up for 34th annual POP Walk
Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones
Meet Grovetown mayoral candidate Gary Jones
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Augusta Healthcare System is spreading awareness about...
Why it's important for visually impaired vets to learn about services
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver dies after car crashes with semi in Orangeburg County