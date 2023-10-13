‘I have a bomb’: New details on threat at Social Security office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details after a suspect was taken into custody after a suspicious package was found at the Social Security Administration office on Tuesday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and other officers were called to 115 Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway around 11:15 a.m., according to deputies.

Once on scene, deputies were given a description of a man with a red jacket carrying a book bag.

The sheriff’s office identified Keyon Dickens, 38, of Blake Drive, as the suspect.

Deputies saw Dickens walking along the side of the building and ordered him to drop the book bag, the report states.

Officials say Dickens dropped the bag, was detained and walked over to the patrol vehicle.

According to the report from the sheriff’s office, deputies found a white paper towel on Dickens, that had “I have a bomb” written on it.

While the bomb squad responded, deputies say Dickens “requested if he was going to be on the news and that we should loosen his handcuffs so that he looks good for the news.”

The heavy law enforcement presence led to traffic problems and a request from deputies that drivers avoid the area.

By 1 p.m., the bomb squad had cleared the suspicious package and Dickens was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Because the incident occurred at a federal office, the investigation was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Dickens was released on Wednesday.

