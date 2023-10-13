Hunger remains a pervasive problem across Peach State

HAPEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to a report from Feeding America, more than 1 million Georgians are considered food insecure. This means one out of nine Georgians can’t afford or access fresh food like produce, meats, and dairy products.

The nonprofit Caring For Others is trying to put a dent in the problem. CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley said she started the organization 25 years ago with $25 to her name. At an event on Thursday, they announced they distributed more than 3 million pounds of food this year. Their goal is to distribute 6 million next year.

She attributes her success to her faith.

“It was a calling. When I was down to the bottom when I was diagnosed with a brain tumor, I was sick and I didn’t know where my next anything would come from. Something was talking to me in my sleep, go and feed my people,” said Richmond-Shockley.

She went from being in need to helping close to 400,000 people in poverty last year.

The Caring for Others warehouse is full of food, appliances, and clothing. They work with local churches to distribute more than 3 million lbs. of food each year.

William Jackson is a 17-year volunteer. He schedules pickups for his own church and dozens across the state. He does drop-offs on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“We’re still missing people who are hungry, people are in dire need of help. You hear it all the time, when are you going to get canned goods, when are you going to get meats,” said Jackson.

What is food insecurity?

The United States Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as the “limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods, or limited or uncertain ability to acquire acceptable foods in socially acceptable ways.”

What does food insecurity look like in Georgia?

In Georgia:

One in nine people in Georgia are considered food insecure

One in eight children in Georgia are considered food insecure

One in 13 seniors in Georgia are considered food insecure

Georgia ranks 22nd among the states’ percentage of households that cannot provide adequate food at 9.9.%, according to America’s Health Rankings.

