Host of Augusta National Women’s Amateur has new owner

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Champions Retreat Golf Club was bought by Arcis Golf on Thursday, according to officials.

The 27-hole private club brings together the creativity of three icons of the game, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player. Champions Retreat is the only property in the world with individually designed courses by the “Big Three.”

Along with paying homage to golf’s greats, Champions Retreat hosts the first two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur held every year in late March and early April.

“The exceptional facility, courses, and amenities add a new dimension to our differentiated collection of private, daily fee, and resort properties. We are uniquely positioned to offer best-in-class golf and innovative programming and content that appeal to the entire family,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf.

With this acquisition, Arcis Golf’s first in Georgia, the company expanded its presence to 14 states.

“It has been an immense privilege to see Champions Retreat grow to the stature it holds today,” said Bill Forrest, the previous owner of Champions Retreat Golf Club. “The exceptional golf experience will continue to be enjoyed by members, guests, and players from all over the world for years to come.”

The course is Arcis Golf’s 14th club acquisition in less than two years.

Arcis Golf now has nearly 70 clubs in its portfolio.

Since its founding in 2014, the company has invested more than $100 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to enhance the golf and club lifestyle at its collection of private, resort, and daily fee clubs.

The company has received numerous regional and national honors, including a National Golf Foundation “2023 Top 100 Businesses in Golf.”

