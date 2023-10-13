Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this suspect in Augusta aggravated assault?

Anthony Lee Smith
Anthony Lee Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Wednesday.

Anthony Lee Smith, 22, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

The aggravated assault happened in the 500 block of Laney Walker Blvd. Extension at 5:37 p.m. Thursday.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous, and there are warrants on file with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

