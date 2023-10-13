Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia wants to study deepening Savannah’s harbor again on heels of $973 million dredging project

A large cargo ship coming into the Port of Savannah.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The chief executive over Georgia’s seaports says larger cargo ships will need deeper water and a taller bridge to reach the Port of Savannah in the near future.

Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch said Thursday that the $1.9 billion his agency is investing in growing its cargo handling capacity needs to be met with infrastructure upgrades that would be funded by taxpayers.

Most notably, the port authority is seeking approval from Congress to study another deepening of the Savannah River shipping channel.

The last harbor deepening project wrapped up last year after 25 years and a cost of $973 million.

Meanwhile, Lynch said the Georgia Department of Transportation plans next year to begin raising the cable suspension bridge that spans the river.

