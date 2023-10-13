Georgia leaders take health care enrollment on the road

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christian Avry says after getting kicked off of his parents’ health care plan at 25, he was among the 1 million Georgians without health care coverage.

“I can get very sick and during that time, I couldn’t really go to the doctor, or I could go but it’d be a lot out of my pocket,” Avry said.

The state’s new portal, georgiaaccess.gov, offers dozens of direct enrollment options if you don’t get insurance through your job or school and don’t qualify for other federal or state health insurance programs.

Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King is kicking off his statewide tour, bringing a food-truck-style vehicle to communities to answer questions. You can enroll you in a plan on-site. If you qualify based on your income, it could be free.

Some people without coverage have been using emergency rooms or delaying health care. And emergency rooms are for true emergencies; they’re the most expensive and inefficient way to receive primary care.

Georgia leaders plan to take the health care enrollment truck to every corner of the state, visiting places like sports games and meetings of civic groups.

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1.

The federal healthcare.gov site is also available, but by 2025, the state will fully transition to its program.

