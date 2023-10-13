Submit Photos/Videos
Federal agency awards $500 million to develop nasal COVID-19 vaccines

FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays...
FILE - With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays or patches on the skin instead of jabs in the arm.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - More than $500 million has been awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance the development of potential COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

With the grant money, in the future some vaccines may come in the form of nasal sprays or patches on the skin instead of jabs in the arm.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that it has picked three initial next-generation vaccine candidates.

Those Phase 2b clinical trials are set to begin as early as this winter.

The funding is part of Project NextGen, a $5 billion government initiative to develop new and more durable COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

More than $1.4 billion was awarded in August.

The intra-nasal vaccine candidates are administered as sprays in the nostrils and have the potential to target viruses at the site of infections.

