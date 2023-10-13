Submit Photos/Videos
Driver dies after car crashes with semi in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWMAN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died early Friday after a collision between a car and a semi 7 miles south of Bowman, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:09 a.m. when a 2007 Mack truck and a 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided near mile marker 167 on Interstate 26, according to troopers.

Both vehicles were westbound, according to the patrol.

The driver of the Impala, the sole occupant, was taken to an Orangeburg hospital, where the person ultimately died.

The driver of the big-rig wasn’t injured.

