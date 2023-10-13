Columbia County’s first-ever beer festival will be Saturday

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County will host its first beer fest event at The Plaza in front of the Performing Arts Center.

On Oct. 14, you can join for a variety of different craft beers, food, live entertainment and more.

Officials say they will have over 150 samples from local, regional, and national breweries.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be open to the public with a ticket purchase.

General admission tickets are $50, and a VIP admission ticket is $125. The price will go up on the day of the event.

For VIP admission tickets, you will receive access to VIP areas, exclusive beer tastings, private restrooms, parking in the parking garage, and an extra hour of sampling.

