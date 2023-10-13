Submit Photos/Videos
Club Car announces plans for new Appling facility

By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Club Car announced plans to expand into a new 105,000-square-foot facility in Appling.

“Our team is dedicated to provide the best vehicles and service for our customers,” said Mark Wagner, Club Car President. “This new facility gives us the opportunity to extend operations in the United States.”

The new facility is in the White Oak Industrial Park near an existing Club Car facility that opened in 2019.

Officials say construction is expected to be completed by December 2023.

“Club Car has a long-standing relationship with Columbia County, and we value the investments that Club Car continues to make to expand and manufacture world-class golf cars and utility vehicles in Columbia County,” said Rick Evans, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Development Authority of Columbia County.

Officials say construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by December 2023.

Doug Duncan is the chairman of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners. He said, “Club Car is a great community partner. We are excited and thankful for their continued growth in Columbia County.”

Club Car designs and manufactures golf cars, commercial utility vehicles and personal–use transportation.

