18-year-old murder suspect arrested 3 months after Aiken Co. shooting

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old murder suspect for the death of a 20-year-old during a fatal shooting in July, according to authorities.

Three months later, investigators identified the suspect wanted for the shooting death of victim Jatavious K. Harris, 20, which occurred on July 17 at 820 Old 96 Indian Trial, authorities say.

Authorities say J’Quan Kentrall Bowers, 18, was taken into custody on Thursday, 12:22 p.m. at the 100 block of E. Frontage Road, Aiken without incident.

Bowers was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available, along with his booking photo, authorities say.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a report of gunshots at a home around 1:06 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency medical crews found Harris who’d been shot. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abdullah says early indications are that the gunfire came from the roadway.

