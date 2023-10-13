Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

18-year-old murder suspect arrested 3 months after Aiken Co. shooting

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old murder suspect for the death of a 20-year-old during a fatal shooting in July, according to authorities.

Three months later, investigators identified the suspect wanted for the shooting death of victim Jatavious K. Harris, 20, which occurred on July 17 at 820 Old 96 Indian Trial, authorities say.

Authorities say J’Quan Kentrall Bowers, 18, was taken into custody on Thursday, 12:22 p.m. at the 100 block of E. Frontage Road, Aiken without incident.

MORE | Drug-laced gummies seized as murder suspect, woman land in jail

Bowers was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and charged with five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to authorities.

The investigation is still ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available, along with his booking photo, authorities say.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers received a report of gunshots at a home around 1:06 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency medical crews found Harris who’d been shot. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abdullah says early indications are that the gunfire came from the roadway.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Aunarey Herbert and Melissa Allen
I-TEAM: Hot mic broadcasts soundtrack of cops’ alleged sex on duty
Family is trying to recover after losing everything in a fire in July
‘Doesn’t seem like reality’: Family mourns loss of their mother
GSP cruiser
79-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in McDuffie County
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Lanes reopened on I-20, exit 1 after crash; unknown injuries
Vehicle wanted for questioning only involving Augusta fatal hit and run
Driver in custody in connection with Augusta fatal hit-and-run

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 13
Another night of lane closures started Thursday night I-20 at the state line for a new Augusta...
New canal bridge construction causes overnight lane closure on I-20
PaceDay 2021
PaceDay ready to roll in an effort to raise cancer-fighting funds
Week 9 of Under the Lights kicks off on Thursday night