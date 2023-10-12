With dorms, Augusta Tech set to truly become a ‘destination school’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since Dr. Jermaine Whirl joined the Cougars family in 2020 as the president at Augusta Technical College, his motto has been to make the place a “destination school.”
And there’s been a lot of progress lately:
- With partners, the school will take over the Augusta municipal golf course as part of its golf course management curriculum.
- An auto technology body shop will be where students who want to learn mechanics can operate in an actual body shop fixing cars that drive on our roadways every single day.
- Nursing students now have a fully functioning hospital – the former University Hospital Summerville – to learn in. Just Thursday, PracticalNursing.org announced that the school’s PN program has achieved a top ranking in the group’s assessment of Georgia nursing programs.
- An advanced manufacturing building will train students for digital manufacturing of pneumatics, hydraulics, machine tools, robotics and 3-D printing.
- An entrepreneurship program will train students in downtown Augusta working with local business owners to learn all there is to know about creating a successful business from the ground up.
But then there became the question of “if we have all of these programs and we want our school to be a destination school: How do we give students that full experience? Where do we put them?
That next step is on-campus housing, something the school doesn’t currently have.
During his State of the College address earlier this week, Whirl announced new plans for the future of Augusta Tech, and it includes dorms.
Right now, he and developers are looking at potentially using close to 11 acres on the back of the Augusta campus as the spot to build these.
It’s a two- to three-year project — meaning students wouldn’t be able to move in until the 2025 school year.
Whirl says it will complete the actual idea of a destination school.
When you get to your destination, you sleep there, and that’s what he wants to create.
Students seem to agree that something good is going on at Augusta Tech.
But for the 2023 school year, the school saw an 8.7% increase in enrollment.
