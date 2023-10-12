Submit Photos/Videos
Where to see an early screening of Taylor Swift film tonight in CSRA

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Movie theaters are readying for an onslaught like they’ve never seen before: “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” debuts.

And it’ll be here in Augusta.

The film is supposed to premiere Friday, but in some places – like Augusta – there are early screenings tonight.

In Augusta, the prime spot for early screenings tonight will be the Regal Augusta Exchange theater, with showings at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 9:55 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. – and on IMAX at 7 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

There are also early screenings at 6 p.m. tonight at the Riverwatch 12 Cinemas and at the Evans Cinemas.

After the true opening day Friday, there will be many more screenings at all three theaters.

In Aiken, there are early screenings tonight at 7 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Regal Aiken Mall theater.

The concert film, compiled from several Swift shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, is expected to launch with $100 million, or possibly more. Advance ticket sales worldwide have already surpassed $100 million.

Swifties will descend. Dancing and selfies are encouraged. there will be friendship bracelet stations. Sound systems have been modified for more of a concert feel.

Two of the biggest stars on the planet — Swift and , in December under a very similar arrangement, Beyoncé — are heading into cinemas in first-of-their-kind deals made directly with AMC Theaters that circumvent Hollywood studios and which, for now, leave streamers waiting on the sidelines.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is poised to become the biggest concert film ever in about two days of release. Not accounting for inflation, 2011′s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” holds that mark with $73.1 million across its entire run. Accounting for inflation, it will be harder for “The Eras Tour” to catch “Woodstock,” which grossed $50 million in 1970, a total that translates to nearly $400 million today.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

