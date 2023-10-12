Where to see an early screening of Taylor Swift film tonight in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Movie theaters are readying for an onslaught like they’ve never seen before: “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” debuts.

And it’ll be here in Augusta.

The film is supposed to premiere Friday, but in some places – like Augusta – there are early screenings tonight.

In Augusta, the prime spot for early screenings tonight will be the Regal Augusta Exchange theater , with showings at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. 7:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 9:55 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. – and on IMAX at 7 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.

There are also early screenings at 6 p.m. tonight at the Riverwatch 12 Cinemas and at the Evans Cinemas .

After the true opening day Friday, there will be many more screenings at all three theaters.

In Aiken, there are early screenings tonight at 7 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Regal Aiken Mall theater .

The concert film, compiled from several Swift shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium, is expected to launch with $100 million, or possibly more. Advance ticket sales worldwide have already surpassed $100 million.

Swifties will descend. Dancing and selfies are encouraged. there will be friendship bracelet stations. Sound systems have been modified for more of a concert feel.

Two of the biggest stars on the planet — Swift and , in December under a very similar arrangement, Beyoncé — are heading into cinemas in first-of-their-kind deals made directly with AMC Theaters that circumvent Hollywood studios and which, for now, leave streamers waiting on the sidelines.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is poised to become the biggest concert film ever in about two days of release. Not accounting for inflation, 2011′s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” holds that mark with $73.1 million across its entire run. Accounting for inflation, it will be harder for “The Eras Tour” to catch “Woodstock,” which grossed $50 million in 1970, a total that translates to nearly $400 million today.

