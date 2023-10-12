Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Beware of Smishing scams online

Smishing is a combination of SMS, as in texts, and phishing, those scams that try to trick you...
Smishing is a combination of SMS, as in texts, and phishing, those scams that try to trick you into sharing information in an email.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Smishing scams are like clockwork this time of year.

That’s because people are waiting on items they’ve ordered on Amazon Prime Day, and sales events at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

And in the last few years, smishing incidents have more than doubled. The FBI’s cybercrime complaint division said that in 2020, over 240,000 people lost a combined $54 million due to smishing, and phishing scams.

Smishing is a combination of SMS, as in texts, and phishing, those scams that try to trick you into sharing information in an email.

You’ve probably already seen one come through your inbox.

MORE | What the Tech: 23andMe confirms data leak for customers

They look legit, notifying the victim that a package they’ve ordered can not be delivered.

It might even have “USPS”, “UPS”, “FedEx”, or “Amazon” in the message or address.

A smishing text will usually either ask you to respond with a “yes”, or include a link to confirm your location.

If you reply with “yes”, you’ll get another text with a link. Two things can happen if you click it.

It might ask for personal information or lead you to log into your Amazon or other account.

MORE | What the Tech: How to use secret codes to find Netflix movies

It might even look exactly like the Amazon login page.

Or, maybe worse, a click could install malware on your phone, steal data on the phone, or even hijack your account.

Pretty nasty stuff. This can happen even on an iPhone.

Recent updates from Apple have been to patch zero-day security vulnerabilities, meaning hackers were already using the vulnerabilities to hack into iPhones.

You should delete the smishing text, but before you do, forward it to the FCC, by simply holding down the message, tapping “More” and forward to “SPAM”, then report it to your carrier by marking it as junk.

If you’re expecting a package, go to your account page where you ordered it from to see if there’s a delay.

And tell your kids too, another report shows most millennials are unfamiliar with the term “smishing”.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Olive Garden cam
Opening date released for Augusta’s new Olive Garden
District Attorney Jared Williams held a news conference to address the work of his Major Crimes...
After huge drug bust, DA slams ‘people who peddle poison’
Chairman Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Michael Carvajal, the outgoing director of the Federal...
I-TEAM UPDATE: Ossoff launches inquiry into long wait times for VA appeals
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman

Latest News

Kaden Brown, 15.
Have you seen this missing McDuffie County teen?
GSP cruiser
79-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in McDuffie County
Vehicle wanted for questioning only involving Augusta fatal hit and run
Driver sought for questioning about Augusta fatal hit-and-run
Rodriquez Antwan Walker
Suspect arrested in 1 of 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Augusta