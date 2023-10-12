U.S. could get drawn into Mideast conflict, AU expert says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With fighting escalating in the Middle East after Hamas militants attacked Israel over the weekend, America will be in a tough position, an expert at Augusta University says.

The fighting has claimed dozens of American lives and thousands in the region as Israel immediately declared war on the Arab militant group .

Dr. Craig Albert, program director of the Master of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies at Augusta University, is a leading expert on relations in the Middle East and American interests in the region.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The conflict between Israel and the Palestinians dates back many years. But the recent escalation is linked to access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which has been restricted recently because of violence between the two sides.

Additionally, Hamas has been fighting against Israeli settlements being extended into Palestinian territory.

“We should expect more attacks by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as Hezbollah from Lebanon. This means that there is a serious possibility of a two-front war for Israel as it strikes towards the Gaza Strip near the sea, and more north into Lebanon,” Albert said.

Dr. Craig Albert (Contributed)

He said to look for a massive air bombardment by Israel over the next few days until Israeli intelligence indicates good conditions for ground forces.

“One can expect a full infantry onslaught with all that entails within the Gaza Strip and perhaps other areas, as well,” he said. “We could also see some strikes against Iran, especially cyber in nature, but perhaps, much more kinetic than we can imagine, given the emotions being felt by the Israeli security council.”

He said we can expect massive civilian casualties on both sides, especially when Israel invades with its heavy ground forces.

This puts the U.S. in a tough situation.

PREVIOUS INSIGHTS FROM CRAIG ALBERT:

“The United States is already sending in a carrier fleet to show support for Israel; but one can imagine a scenario where Israel and Iran get into a serious confrontation, resulting in direct action by the US on the side of Israel,” Albert said.

“The U.S. is also already supplying munitions and intelligence to the Israelis, and we should expect to see more in this area over the coming weeks and months,” he said.

He added that the U.S. might have to take drastic actions itself as its war supplies are tight because of assistance to Ukrainians fighting Russia.

“It is quite possible that the U.S. could be pulled into this in a direct way but currently, it just does not have the war materiel to conduct massive military operations if called to do so,” Albert said. “This is quite a dramatic situation for the U.S., and of course for Israel.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.