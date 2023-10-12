S.C. prisons’ chief may have a way to silence banned cellphones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drug trafficking, human trafficking, and prison riots – they’re all crimes that law enforcement agencies connect to South Carolina inmates getting their hands on cellphones behind bars.

Now the head of the state’s prison system believes he might have a solution, but he needs support from lawmakers to get it done.

For years, Corrections Director Bryan Stirling has been pleading with the federal government to let the state block cellphone signals inside its prisons.

The feds refuse to do it.

But they came to a compromise, a new pilot program – and Stirling says it’s working.

“This is the No. 1 public safety threat we face in this state and in this country, with these cellphones,” Stirling said.

As Stirling addressed a panel of lawmakers, the evidence of the danger these phones pose sat just behind him.

Among them was former corrections Capt. Robert Johnson, who was shot six times 13 years ago in a hit he says was ordered by a locked-up gang leader – using a phone he should have never had.

“I’m still suffering from the results of that shooting,” he said. “I’ve been battling my body because it wants to give up, but giving up is not an option.”

Stirling believes the solution to these crimes could be a new capability that allows the Department of Corrections to work with cellphone carriers to turn off illegal phones inside prisons.

South Carolina is the first state in the nation to implement this program. It’s been tested at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville since late July.

Since then, nearly 800 phones have been identified and disabled in a prison with just over 1,000 inmates.

“That is 800 avenues, 800 vessels to harm the citizens of South Carolina,” Stirling said.

Meanwhile, the number of monitored calls dialed on the phones the prison provides has gone up 57% – another sign to Stirling that this is working.

Now he wants to implement it in all of South Carolina’s prisons.

“They’re making millions of dollars,” he said. “They’re corrupting our staff, they’re hurting our citizens, they’re hurting your constituents.”

And South Carolinians like Johnson continue to pay the price.

“I’m here to tell you there’s no recovery after this type of shooting. I’m here to encourage you to give the Department of Corrections as much help as possible that no one, absolutely no one, goes through what I’ve gone through in the last 13 years,” Johnson said.

Stirling plans to ask the Legislature for money in next year’s budget – to implement this in all state prisons.

The Department of Corrections says it’ll be a multi-million-dollar request.

