PaceDay ready to roll in an effort to raise cancer-fighting funds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 500 participants from Augusta and beyond are ready to hit the road this Sunday in the fight against cancer.

Paceline is an Augusta-based nonprofit with the mission of bringing communities and organizations together toward a common goal – curing cancer faster.

Through an annual, fun bike ride, PaceDay celebrates the fundraising efforts of the Paceline community.

All funds raised go to innovative cancer research at the Georgia Cancer Center.

The organization has already raised over $1.25 million since its inaugural 2019 event, funding more than 20 cancer research projects thanks to the Paceline community.

PaceDay 2023 is entirely centered around the Augusta Common including its opening ceremony Saturday evening, which will be free to attend and fully open to the public from 5-8 p.m.

The fully supported fundraising bike rides and finish line festival take place Sunday.

During PaceDay, participants will have the option of riding its family-friendly route called the Cyber City Circuit, a 1-mile loop around Augusta Common closed to traffic - especially suited for young riders as well as adults who are less comfortable riding on the road.

There will also be three open road routes (25-, 500 and 70-mile options) that pass by the Georgia Cancer Center itself.

All rides are fully supported with law enforcement present at the roadside and at intersections for safety, 10 support and gear vehicles, and 5 rest stops each with food, beverages, mobile restrooms, and medical support.

“We are encouraging people from all parts of our community to do something meaningful through being on a bike,” said Paceline President Martyn Jones. “It’s an awesome way for the community to get together for an activity which is fun, friendly, and very engaging.”

