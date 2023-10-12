Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Nearly half a million baby loveys, bibs voluntarily recalled

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to...
The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nearly half a million baby sleepy loveys are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The FDA stated in a press release the recall involves the Little Sleepies Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bib.

The loveys are used by babies and toddlers as a security blanket while the bibs are used to protect clothing during mealtime or from drool while teething.

According to the FDA, the products are being recalled after the company received two reports of care instruction labels coming off posing a choking risk.

The loveys and bibs were sold online and at boutiques across the country from Feb. 2021 through Sept. 2023.

Anyone with the recalled products should remove the care instruction label to eliminate the potential hazard or return it to the company for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are among the items seized in the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's "Operation No...
New arrest made in Augusta’s biggest fentanyl bust ever
Olive Garden cam
Opening date released for Augusta’s new Olive Garden
District Attorney Jared Williams held a news conference to address the work of his Major Crimes...
After huge drug bust, DA slams ‘people who peddle poison’
Chairman Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., questions Michael Carvajal, the outgoing director of the Federal...
I-TEAM UPDATE: Ossoff launches inquiry into long wait times for VA appeals
Mary Lucile Moore, 55.
Convicted murderer charged in slaying of Augusta woman

Latest News

Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Five officers have been shot and wounded near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say, and the...
Five officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, authorities say
Daryl Clemmons is accused of shooting a youth football coach in Sherman Park.
Parent accused of shooting youth football coach in front of team
FILE - Brian Harrington, right, and Chuck Beauchine pray with other mourners during the funeral...
25 years after Matthew Shepard’s death, LGBTQ+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk