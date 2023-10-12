Lanes reopened on I-20, exit 1 after crash; unknown injuries

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car crash on I-20 temporarily blocked all lanes of traffic early this morning but have been reopened, according to authorities.

Aiken County dispatch says the call came in at 11:56 p.m., near exit 1 on I-20.

All lanes of traffic were blocked until around 5 a.m. as shown on the South Carolina Department of Transportation 511 map.

We are working to learn more if anyone is hurt and what caused the crash from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

