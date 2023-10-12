Jewish solidarity service planned tonight in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several days after Hamas launched attacks on Israel, Augusta’s Jewish community is planning a gathering tonight to show solidarity.
The service will take place at Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, 935 Johns Road, beginning at 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, in cooperation with Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, Chabad of Augusta and Congregation Children of Israel.
The Augusta community is invited to come together to show solidarity for Israel.
Nicky Spivak, executive director of the Jewish Community Center and Federation of Augusta, along with Rabbi Zalman Fischer of Chabad, Rabbi Remy Liverman of Congregation Children of Israel and Rabbi David Sirull of Adas Yeshurun Synagogue will participate in the program.
