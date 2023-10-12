‘I was in shock’: Size of fentanyl bust surprises even deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phase 3 of Operation No Loyalty is well underway, just two days after news broke of Augusta’s largest fentanyl bust ever – 15 pounds .

It was part of a two-year undercover operation led by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the fentanyl, a haul of cocaine, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, dozens of guns and even two homes were seized by authorities.

Nearly 60 people were arrested – and it’s not over yet.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s special operations division is hidden – tucked behind the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Its job consisted of busting the dozens of people tied to the Trap Money gang.

Lt. Julio Concepcion is with the sheriff’s agency’s narcotics division.

His reaction to the amount of fentanyl seized?

“Oh, I was in shock. Just to see that much of it now. And in Augusta, it’s – it’s alarming. It’s is very alarming. And when you’re getting kilos of fentanyl, that’s very alarming,” he said.

“This fentanyl is some really dangerous stuff.”

SEIZED IN OPERATION NO LOYALTY:

Phase 1: 16 kilograms of cocaine, 7 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 pound of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of marijuana, 34 firearms, $319,909 in cash, six vehicles, two houses.

Phase 2: 248.7 pounds of marijuana, 44.8 grams of fentanyl, 90.1 grams of methamphetamine, 22.5 grams of cocaine, 28 firearms, $143,824 in cash, three vehicles.

So dangerous it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl to kill one person.

What’s the fight like for you officers trying to handle this situation?

“Defeated,” Concepcion said. “I mean, there just there’s not enough first responders, there’s not enough of us to battle this. We can try and we’re trying, as you can see in the latest operation, we’re trying. But I mean, you just take one dealer down and you just have another one step up. So it’s a battle that we’re trying to fight, but right now is defeat.”

Law enforcement agencies say the fentanyl is coming from Atlanta, but it ends up making its way to major cities in the Carolinas.

“It does not stop here,” Concepcion said. “It may be Augusta could also be a hub, you know, especially with the amount of drug dealers here that’s that’s known for kilos.”

Authorities say they’ve never seen this amount of fentanyl moved through the area – and the situation could only get worse.

Has the game changed?

“Absolutely,” Concepcion said. “Absolutely.”

