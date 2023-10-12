How and where to safely watch solar eclipse in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a solar eclipse this weekend, but you don’t have to watch it alone.

Augusta University and the University of South Carolina Aiken are both hosting events where you can view it safely.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and all three are aligned.

In this case, the moon’s shadow won’t be big enough to block all of the sun’s rays from Earth, so observers will see the “ring” of the sun around the shadow of the moon. This view is commonly referred to as the “ring of fire.”

In the CSRA, the partial eclipse will begin at 11:48 a.m. and end at 2:48 p.m.

The maximum partial eclipse, with approximately 47% coverage of the sun will be at 1:17 p.m.

It is very important that no matter your obscuration, observing the solar eclipse should only be done with safe solar viewing glasses, also called “eclipse glasses.” Regular sunglasses — no matter how dark — are not safe for watching solar eclipses.

For people who are interested in watching safely, USC Aiken will have a viewing party on the lawn of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center. The event is sponsored by the DuPont Planetarium, Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, USC Aiken, and the Astronomy Club of Augusta. For more information, visit: https://www.usca.edu/rpsec/events/annulareclipse2023.

Also, the Augusta University Physics Club will host a viewing party at The Grove, right outside the Maxwell Theater. There will be solar telescopes with filters so you can safely look at the phenomenon, and eclipse glasses will be available for the first 500 people.

