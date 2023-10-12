Submit Photos/Videos
Have you seen this missing McDuffie County teen?

Kaden Brown, 15.
Kaden Brown, 15.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Kaden Brown was reported missing on October 10, according to the agency.

MORE | Missing teenagers found safe, Richmond County deputies say

He was last seen in the area of Dollar General on Main Street in Thomson. Officials say Kaden has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information, contact McDuffie County 911, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706- 595-2040 or your local law enforcement agency.

