Grovetown Municipal Court receives excellence award

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Municipal Court received recognition from the Judicial Council of Georgia with the Clearance Rate Excellence Award.

Grovetown officials say the courthouse is one of the top 10% in Georgia for maintaining clearance rates.

“This is truly a very special award, and we’d like to both thank and congratulate Laura McManus, our Clerk of Court, and Summer Gayda, our Courthouse Administrative Assistant, for helping Grovetown continue to rise toward its future,” officials said in a statement on Facebook.

