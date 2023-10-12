Grant Me Hope: Cooper is hoping for ‘a family that’s calm’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 14-year-old Cooper, who’s been in foster care since he was 6.

“I like playing football, basketball, riding dirt bikes,” he said.

He especially likes being outside.

“My grades are A’s, B’s, maybe sometimes C’s,” he said. “I do pretty good in school overall. My favorite class is math and reading.”

He started playing football when he was 5 and then continued to learn how to throw.

Now he’s good at throwing, he says.

“I am gonna get on a team – either quarterback or tight end,” he said.

“Adoption would be for me, would be a family that’s calm,” he said. “They can be able to express feelings. It’s like – so say anger – it would express it a little bit calmer.”

To inquire about Cooper, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

