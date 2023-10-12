Submit Photos/Videos
Drug-laced gummies seized as murder suspect, woman land in jail

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man and woman in connection to weapons and drug charges.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a lengthy investigation has resulted in multiple weapons and narcotics charges for an Orangeburg man who was out on bond on a murder charge.

Ravenell said 34-year-old Benjamin Wright has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within proximity of a school, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of weapon during a violent crime.

MORE | After huge drug bust, Augusta DA slams ‘people who peddle poison’

Keshia Pelzer, 27, of the same address is facing the same charges.

Wright was out on bond for the 2019 shooting of a 34-year-old Orangeburg man who later died of his wounds.

Ravenell said surveillance by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s narcotics unit of Wright’s Clarendon Street residence revealed an extensive drug operation.

A search warrant obtained for the home was served last Thursday.

“We located several weapons, one of which turned out to be stolen,” he said. “And along with the other drugs, we seized laced gummy bears which are designed for children.”

Laced gummy bears were among the items seized in Orangeburg County raid.
Laced gummy bears were among the items seized in Orangeburg County raid.(Contributed)

Ravenell has been in contact with Orangeburg County Consolidated School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster to discuss the matter.

“We want to have a consolidated front,” he said. “We aren’t going to stand by while drug dealers groom our children on drugs by any stretch of their imagination. Period.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

