Driver of vehicle wanted for questioning involving Augusta fatal hit-and-run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Division is seeking a driver of a vehicle for questioning only about a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday.

On Thursday, authorities stated they are seeking a driver of a green 2002 Ford Explorer for questioning only involving the incident on Lumpkin Road at Fleming Drive at 7:35 p.m.

If anyone has information concerning this vehicle, please contact Cpl. George Edenfield, or any Traffic Safety Division Supervisor at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1491 or (706) 821-1261.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office said the victim was riding a bike when they were hit and died at the scene at 8:24 p.m.

Coroner Mark Bowen identified the deceased as 38-year-old Joni Mitchell.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it needs assistance in locating the vehicle to blame.

The victim was struck by an unknown dark sport utility vehicle or truck while crossing the roadway, deputies said Tuesday. The driver left the scene heading east on Lumpkin.

The vehicle may have front-end damage. Anyone with information is urged to call 706-821-1080. Tipsters can stay anonymous if needed.

This incident was just one of two fatal hit-and-run crashes that happened just a mile apart from each other on Saturday evening.

A suspect was arrested on Monday after being accused of hitting a pedestrian who was walking in the 3100 block of Richmond Hill Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

They say the man was pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. While the driver of the vehicle that struck the person left, their vehicle was still on the scene.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the victim as 39-year-old Broderick Parker.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.